Kelsey Merritt spotted with 'Enchanted' actor James Marsden

Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt was spotted with “Enchanted” actor James Marsden on Thursday night in Santa Monica, California.

The two were all smiles as they were photographed by Just Jared, which reported that Merritt and Marsden left together in one car after having a meal at a popular Italian restaurant.

It remains unclear though if the two were out on a romantic date or just a friendly one.

Merritt is the first Filipina to take the runway in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

In January, she went on a trip to Siargao where she welcomed the New Year.

Prior to that, the last time she was in the Philippines was last June, during which she sat as a judge on the “It’s Showtime!” segment “Sexy Babe.”

After her short stint in the ABS-CBN noontime show, she went for a vacation with her family in Palawan.