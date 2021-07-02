WATCH: Meryll Soriano shows private resort of dad Willie Revillame in Puerto Galera

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Meryll Soriano recently gave the public a glimpse of the private resort of her father, Willie Revillame, in Puerto Galera.

In her Father's Day vlog, the actress showed how they celebrated the occasion with her family, including her two children.

Orange umbrellas dot the private resort, which offers direct access to the beach.

The multi-level property also has its own pool and a spacious outdoor dining area.

Revillame also has a yacht and a helicopter, as well as jet skis to get around.

Soriano recently gave birth to Guido, her son with actor Joem Bascon.

She also has another son named Eli with her ex-husband, Bernard Palanca.

