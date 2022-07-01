Home  >  Life

VIRAL: Jollibee dances with Nando's mascot in Malaysia

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 01 2022 02:59 PM

Two mascots faced off in a friendly dance battle in Malaysia, as seen in a new video that has gone viral on social media. 

Featured in the clip are the mascots of the Filipino fast food chain Jollibee and the South African restaurant Nando's.

In a TikTok post, Nando's Malaysia said its mascot, Barci, has made a "friend" after meeting Jollibee and inviting the mascot to a "dance party."

As of writing, the clip has racked up more than 200,000 views.

@nandosmy Barci made a friend #nandosmy #nandos @jollibeemy ♬ original sound - Nando’s Malaysia

Jollibee is one of the Philippines' most well-known food brands. 

Aside from Malaysia, it is also present in other parts of Asia as well as North America, Europe, and Middle East.

