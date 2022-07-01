VIRAL: Jollibee dances with Nando's mascot in Malaysia

Two mascots faced off in a friendly dance battle in Malaysia, as seen in a new video that has gone viral on social media.

Featured in the clip are the mascots of the Filipino fast food chain Jollibee and the South African restaurant Nando's.

In a TikTok post, Nando's Malaysia said its mascot, Barci, has made a "friend" after meeting Jollibee and inviting the mascot to a "dance party."

As of writing, the clip has racked up more than 200,000 views.

Jollibee is one of the Philippines' most well-known food brands.

Aside from Malaysia, it is also present in other parts of Asia as well as North America, Europe, and Middle East.