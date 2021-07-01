Food shorts: Jollibee's ube cheese pie, Max's tofu pares, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

AJINOMOTO INTRODUCES NEW LIQUID SEASONING

Ajinomoto recently introduced a new pantry staple called Sarsaya Liquid Seasoning, which is available starting at P8 per sachet.

Sarsaya, which can be used as a tabletop seasoning for fried dishes or as an ingredient for marinating or cooking, also comes in 250 ml bottles.

More details are available on Ajinomoto's website.

ALVIERA COUNTRY CLUB OPENS PASTRY SHOP

Alviera Country Club in Pampanga promises to offer a fine selection of baked goodies with the opening of its new pastry shop, Pasteleria.

Open to both members and non-members, Pasteleria sells items such as two-cheese ensaymada, moist dark chocolate cake, chocolate crinkles, and more.

Aside from Pasteleria, Alviera Country Club also boasts of swimming pools, a jacuzzi, sports courts, a gum, and more.

Day passes are at P600 per person, which includes a consumable fee of P300 for food and drinks within the property.

CHEESY TREATS FROM URC

Universal Robina Corp. (URC) is offering four snacks to satisfy random cheesy cravings.

These include Magic Chips Cheese, or baked cheese-flavored crackers; Nissin Cup Noodles Cheesy Seafood, which offers seafood noodles with a cheesy twist; Pic-A's Ultimate Cheddar Chips, which has a mix of Piattos, Nova, and Tortillos; and Cheesy Knots, a milky-cheese flavored treat.

The four items and other URC products are available in supermarkets, convenience stores, and sari-sari stores nationwide, and online on URC's website.

DIAGEO PARTNERS WITH BOOZY FOR COCKTAIL KITS

Diageo Reserve has partnered with Boozy.ph to offer the World Class Spirits Cocktail Kits, which allow customers to recreate the experience of enjoying winning drinks from the comfort of their own homes.

The kits come in four variants, all carefully crafted by Diageo Philippines brand ambassador Rian Asiddao, and past Diageo Reserve World Class Philippine Bartenders of the Year David Abalayan (2019) and Lester Ligon (2018).

The Johnnie Walker Black Label Highball Collection (P1,399) comes with Johnnie Walker Black Label (1L), Monin caramel syrup, and Sprite, and recipe cards for three cocktails. The Johnnie Walker Double Black Highball Collection (P2,099), on the other hand, includes a bottle of Johnnie Walker Double Black (1L), Monin caramel syrup, Schweppes tonic water, and recipe cards for three cocktails.

There is also the Tanqueray & Tonic Sunset Kit (P1,099) featuring Tanqueray London Dry Gin, Monin vanilla syrup, Schweppes tonic water, and recipe cards; as well as the Marvelous Ketel One Cocktail Set (P1,399.00) with Ketel One Vodka, Monin almond syrup, Sprite, and recipe cards.

More details are available on Boozy's website.

DOLE OFFERS CASH AND MORE IN SUN-POWERED PROMO

Many daily winners have been enjoying their prizes since the start of Dole's sun-powered promo, which kicked off last May 25.

The promo, which runs until July 23, requires the purchase of selected Dole and Seasons products and registering on the brand's Facebook page.

They can win up to P40,000 as long as the sun shines its brightest at the Dole Pineapple Plantation in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

But whether they win or lose, all entries are qualified for the P1-million Grand Dole and Season's "Plantation Pachinko" on July 27.

Participating Dole products include the Sparkling Juice Drink, All Natural Seasons in 1L Tetra Pak, Dole 100 percent Pineapple Juice, Dole Pineapple Orange Juice Drink, and All Natural Seasons Tropical Fruit Cocktail.

FOODPANDA CELEBRATES NATIONAL FRIED CHICKEN DAY

Foodpanda is celebrating National Frie d Chicken Day this July with Jackson's three Chicken Teriyaki Katsu series that are available for a limited time.

Jackson's, a favorite among Foodpanda, has brought together American Southern buttermilk fried chicken and Japanese sweet-savory Teriyaki sauce in its three new offerings.

These include Chicken Teriyaki Katsu Donburi, a bowl of white rice topped with a chicken katsu cutlet, glazed with teriyaki sauce, drizzled with Japanese mayonnaise, and served with a side of carrots, cabbage, nori and edamame; Chicken Teriyaki Katsu Sando, fried chicken cutlet coated with teriyaki sauce and fresh cabbage slaw sandwiched inside homemade hokkaido milk loaf; and Chicken Teriyaki Katsu Wrap, Jackson's original fried chicken cutlet with teriyaki sauce and cabbage slaw served inside a soft tortilla wrap.

"We are looking forward to celebrating National Fried Chicken Day with our customers, as we are happy to deliver new food experiences safely to their doorstep. Those who are first in line to hop onto this Jackson’s Fried Chicken Teriyaki food trip can get 50% off on orders from foodpanda using a special promocode that will be announced soon," said Foodpanda managing director Daniel Marogy.

GRABMART PARTNERS WITH SM MARKETS

GrabMart consumers can now place orders from selected SM markets via the app -- including SM Supermarket, Hypermarket, and Savemore -- and receive their orders at home in just an hour.

The partnership, which kicked off last June 21, allows GrabMart shoppers in Manila and Cebu to order fresh and frozen produce, home care products, personal essentials, and other items.

With a minimum order of P1,200 from any SM Markets branch on GrabMart, grocery delivery is free with the code SMFREEDEL. Shoppers can save even more by getting P300 off with a minimum order of P2,500 with the code SM300.

JOLLIBEE LAUNCHES UBE CHEESE PIE

Jollibee's newest product is a fun take on the popular ube and cheese trend.

The Ube Cheese Pie offers a combination of savory cheese and sweet ube, balanced out and elevated by a crunchy pie crust.

It is now available in Jollibee stores nationwide for delivery (Jollibee delivery app and website, and GrabFood and Foodpanda), takeout, and drive-thru.

Prices are at P35 for (Solo), P100 (3 Pies To-Go), and P199 (6 Pies To-Go).

LA GERMANIA HOLDS MASTERCLASS SERIES

La Germania is hosting the Cooking with La Germania: Masterclass Series, a five-part installment of virtual cooking classes in partnership with chefs and celebrities.

The lineup includes Chef Margarita Forés of Cibo, who will demonstrate her restaurant's signature pasta, Penne al Telefono; Chef Lau of Chef Laudico Guevarra's and OK Cafe, who will teach students how to make Italian-style Meatballs; Chef Lee Jose of Yabu and Ippudo, who will share his recipe for Okonomiyaki; and Chef Kalel Chan of the Raintree Group, who will show how he makes Chicken Namban.

Also part of the virtual cooking classes are celebrity mom Saab Magalona-Bacarro and her husband Jim Bacarro, who will show how they prepare Steak and Mashed Potatoes.

Classes are limited to 10 to 12 participants. The celebrity cooking session featuring the Bacarros are free of charge, but the chef classes require a joining fee of P500.

More details are available on La Germania's Facebook page.

MAX'S LAUNCHES TOFU PARES

Max's has launched a new take on its best-selling Sizzling Tofu.

The Tofu Pares is made of breaded and pan-fried tofu cubes in a brown sauce garnished with chopped spring onions and fried garlic bits. This can be served sizzling or not, depending on preference.

It also comes with Nilaga Soup, or beef stock with shredded beef, pechay, and more chopped spring onion and fried garlic bits.

One order is priced at P269 for dine-in and is good for 3 to 4 persons. For solo diners, there is also the option of a single-serve Tofu Pares Rice Bowl for P189.

Max's also offers a bundle consisting of Regular Fried Chicken, Tofu Pares, Tofu Fries, Regular Pancit Canton, and Rice, with prices starting at P1,199.

More details are available on Max's Facebook page.

NINJAVAN TIES UP WITH MINISTOP

Express logistics company Ninja Van Philippines has partnered with Ministop, allowing customers can now visit any partner branch of the convenience store chain to send items anywhere in the Philippines.

Partner Ministop branches will be offering three types of cushioned, all-you-can fit pouches, which customers can use to pack their items. The Ninja Pack comes in Metro Manila and provincial options, and are priced at P80 and P150 respectively.

The Ministop Pack, priced at P65, allows customers to send items between partner Ministop branches. All pouches are 305 mm x 410 mm in size, and require no weight limit.