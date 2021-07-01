CCP names winners of Thirteen Artists Awards

Handout

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has announced the winners of its Thirteen Artists Awards (TAA), considered the country's oldest government award for visual artists.

The awardees include Allan Balisi, Nice Buenaventura, Gino Bueza, Mars Bugaoan, Rocky Cajigan, Geloy Concepcion, Patrick Cruz, Ian Carlo Jaucian, KoloWn, Czar Kristoff, Lou Lim, Ryan Villamael, and Catherine Sarah Young.

They will each receive a trophy as well as a grant to produce new work for a group exhibition at CCP.

The center has yet to announce the date of the said exhibition, as well as the TAA awarding ceremony.

The selection committee this year was composed of former TAA winners Imelda Cajipe Endaya (1990), Nona Garcia (2003), Nap Jamir II (1974), and Gerry Tan (1988), and Rica Estrada of the CCP Visual Arts and Museum Division.

The TAA celebrated 50 years of its founding in 2020. It has named 198 artists as awardees, including one National Artist and four Gawad CCP winners.

