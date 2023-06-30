Photos by Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News Photos by Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News Photos by Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — At the age of 95, ABS-CBN leader Jake Almeda Lopez has added another recognition to his storied life.

He is among the 41 war veterans who received on Friday the US Congressional Gold Medal, a prestigious distinction given to civilians who exhibited valor and loyalty during World War 2.

Prior to his years in the Kapamilya network, Lopez served as a staff sergeant and rifleman in Anderson's Guerrillas in Tayabas, Quezon from September 1944 to August 1945.

Lopez accepted the award with humility.

"Well, of course, I'm appreciative, I'm happy that I'm getting the award but actually, there are more deserving people than myself that should have been given awards or recognition," he told ABS-CBN News.

He recounted his days after joining the resistance, and how ordinary Filipinos helped them survive the war.

"Nung panahon ng Hapon, wala na pagkain, wala na talaga pagkain, ang tao sa barrio, mangyari't mangyari nagbibigay ng konti maski konting konti na lang, kahit talbos na lang binibigay sa amin kahit wala din sila," he said.

"You know during the guerilla times, it was really the barrio people who supported the guerillas. Without the barrio people, the guerillas will have never succeeded," he added.

Lopez said the barrio people were truly the unsung heroes of the war.

"So I think, if we're going to recognize the field people, they should also recognize the barrio people," he said.

"Iba ang panahon noon. Noon lahat payat, walang kinakain talagang gutom. Yung Guerilla sinuportahan ng barrio yan, kaya sila ang dapat bigyan parangal, he added.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said awarding the medal is one of the best highlights of her service in the Philippines.

"We think of the sacrifice and service that you and your families did to guard our freedoms. I was moved to hear the stories, multiple stories surviving the Bataan Death March to preserve the freedom you know enjoy," she said in her testimonial speech.

The Philippine Veteran Affairs Office also thanked the gallant Filipinos for their service.

"Today, we gathered to recognize and honor this remarkable individuals who have shown remarkable bravery during the war. We thank you for your service and we will forever remain indebted to you knowing your bravery is the foundation of our freedoms today," said Usec. Reynaldo Mapagu, administrator of the Philippine Veteran Affairs Office.

POST-WAR

After the war, Jake Almeda Lopez devoted his years to building the Kapamilya network, alongside his close friend Kapitan Geny Lopez.

Jake Almeda Lopez has been a major force in the network until it lost its broadcast license in 2020.

During one of the congressional hearings, Jake Almeda Lopez made one last appeal to congressmen.

"We deserve the renewal of our franchise, that if you don’t renew our franchise you’re going to deprive the public of so much entertainment, news, and more or less the building of culture. So I plead to the members of Congress to give ABS-CBN a chance to show its worth and contribution to the country," he told Congress.

Until today, Jake Almeda Lopez makes it a point to still give back to his countrymen, to whom he says he owes much of his life.

"There has been a series of rewards already, not too long ago, I received 9000 dollars, as extra compensation. What I did was I gave it to Knowledge Channel so they can set up operations in the barrios in Tayabas, my hometown where we operated. Yun ang talagang kinauutangan ko ng loob, yung mga tao sa Linang," he said.

He gave a snappy salute to his fellow awardees.

"At my age, hindi na ako nabibigla ano man mangyari, nagpapasalamat dapat ako. To my older colleagues, I'm happy we're still around, 75 years ago, these things happened 75 years ago. Talagang nagpapasalamat ako. Ikinatutuwa ko na nandito pa kami. Maraming salamat po," he ended.