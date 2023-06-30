Team YeY back with educational, entertainment programs

Team YeY is back with new programs. ABS-CBN

MANILA – YeY returns with new playmates and two new exciting bite-sized content under Team YeY Shorts with “Team YeY Vlogs” and “Team YeY Explains,” airing every Saturday on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, and A2Z.

Kids are expected to showcase different ways to have fun and encourage camaraderie through games and challenges while doing different vlogging activities through the “Team YeY Vlogs.”

“Team YeY Explains,” on the other hand, will share interesting facts about life, school, and play while promoting a curious mindset for viewers to actively participate in. It will start premiering in August.

Joining the fun are new Team YeY members Althea Ruedas, Isha Adviento, Ivan Bagona, Cloud Ramos, Joseph Manalo, Gabby Nagayama, and Imogen, with seasoned child actor and former Team YeY member JJ Quilantang, all set to make the contents exciting with their boundless energy and fun personalities.

First launched in 2011, YeY continued giving programs for Filipino children online during the pandemic after it went off-air on digital TV in 2020.

“YeY” currently has over 1.2 million subscribers on its official YouTube channel and over 2 million followers on Facebook, where it regularly uploads its wide array of Kapamilya kiddie contents for children of all ages.

Starting June 30, “YeY Weekday and Weekend” programs will air on Kapamilya Channel, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Saturday, 6 a.m. to 8:10 a.m., on Jeepney TV from Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and, on A2Z every Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.