In time for National Children’s Month, favorite Kapamilya kiddie shows on “YeY” are set to return to TV starting November 6, Saturday, through Jeepney TV and Kapamilya Channel.

Children of all ages can enjoy watching several ‘YeY’ shows on Jeepney TV's "YeY Weekend" and "YeY Weekdays" blocks.

"Kongsuni and Friends", which features Kongsuni and her magical owl Seyo in their daily adventures filled with meaningful lessons, will be aired Saturdays at 8 a.m.

This will be followed by educational activities on "Team YeY" at 9 a.m., and hilarious skits from the country's iconic kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit" at 9:30 a.m.

On Sunday mornings, viewers can expect child-friendly blockbusters on "KidSine Presents" from 8 to 10 a.m.

Some animated shows will also air Mondays to Fridays on Jeepney TV’s "YeY Weekdays" such as the back-to-back episodes of science-fantasy cartoon series "Johnny Test" at 8 a.m., and the action-packed adventures of "Max Steel" at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, young viewers of the Kapamilya Channel can watch the "YeY Weekend" Saturdays from 6 to 7:40 a.m. featuring episodes of "Max Steel", "Team YeY", and "Goin' Bulilit".

On free TV, kids can also watch YeY-loved shows "Peppa Pig" and "Rob the Robot," Saturdays from 8 to 9 a.m., plus "Team YeY" and "Goin' Bulilit" Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 to 10 a.m. via A2Z's "Kidz Weekend", beginning November 6.

YeY, first launched in 2011, has continued giving programs for Filipino children online during the pandemic after it went off-air on digital TV in 2020.

It currently streams "Team Yey Live" on the Kumu app with fresh live episodes of the well-loved children’s show every Saturday, 11 a.m.

“YeY” currently has over 1 million subscribers on its official YouTube channel and over 970,000 followers on Facebook, where it regularly uploads its wide array of Kapamilya kiddie contents for children of all ages.