Michael Ver Comaling wins 2nd runner up in Mister International PH 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2022 07:08 PM

MANILA – Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate and athlete Michael Ver Comaling added another feather to his growing accolades. 

This after he finished second runner-up in the Mister International Philippines 2022 pageant won by Parañaque’s Myron Jude Ordillano. 

Comaling also won the Vantle’s Mister Popularity award, Best in Swimwear, and Mister Frontrow International. 

Placing first runner-up was Mark Avendaño of Biñan, Laguna. Kitt Cortez of San Juan City was the third runner-up, while rounding up the top 5 was Andre John Cue from Cagayan de Oro. 

Comaling was coming from a successful stint in “PBB” Season 10 where he finished in the Top 5 of the adult edition. 

He was also a notable pentathlon athlete, who won a gold medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held in the Philippines. 

Meanwhile, Ordillano will represent the Philippines in the Mister International 2022 in October. 

