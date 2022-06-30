MANILA – Former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate and athlete Michael Ver Comaling added another feather to his growing accolades.

This after he finished second runner-up in the Mister International Philippines 2022 pageant won by Parañaque’s Myron Jude Ordillano.

Comaling also won the Vantle’s Mister Popularity award, Best in Swimwear, and Mister Frontrow International.

Placing first runner-up was Mark Avendaño of Biñan, Laguna. Kitt Cortez of San Juan City was the third runner-up, while rounding up the top 5 was Andre John Cue from Cagayan de Oro.

Comaling was coming from a successful stint in “PBB” Season 10 where he finished in the Top 5 of the adult edition.

He was also a notable pentathlon athlete, who won a gold medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Ordillano will represent the Philippines in the Mister International 2022 in October.