WATCH: 'Sesame Street' star Elmo gets COVID-19 vaccine

"Sesame Street" star Elmo got vaccinated for COVID-19 in one of its latest episodes.

In a tweet, the series showed a clip of Elmo together with his dad Louie explaining why is it important to get vaccinated.

"It's okay to have questions about COVID-19 vaccines for children! Elmo's dad Louie talked to their pediatrician, and learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep him and his whole neighborhood safe and healthy!" the post read.

In the clip, Elmo was glad to be vaccinated: "There was a little pinch but that was okay. Elmo was really glad to have Daddy and baby David there with me."

Louie, for his part, said: "You were super duper today getting your COVID vaccine today, Elmo."

While having some questions at first, Louie said that their pediatrician ensured that getting the vaccine is the key to keeping them healthy and safe.

"I had a lot of questions about Elmo getting the COVID vaccine. Was it safe? Was it the right decision? I talked to our pediatrician so I can make the right choice," he said.

"I learned that Elmo getting vaccinated is the best way to keep himself, our friends, neighbors, and everyone else healthy and enjoying the things they love."