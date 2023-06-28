Michael Ver Comaling of the Philippines wins as Mister National Earth 2023. Facebook/Mister National Universe

Athlete and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Michael Ver Comaling finished third runner-up in Mister National Universe 2023.

As third runner-up, he received the title of Mister National Earth 2023.

Benedict Yu of Malaysia received the top title of Mister National Universe during the pageant held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The rest of his court includes Marcus Charlie Bishop of England (Mister National World, first runner-up), Kritti Nampradit of Thailand (Mister National Globe, second runner-up), and Tishkin Vladislav of Latvia (Mister National Intercontinental, fourth runner-up).

Comaling finished in the Top 5 of the adult edition of "PBB" season 10.

He is a notable pentathlon athlete who won a gold medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.