LOOK: Elisse Joson walks runway with daugher Felize

MANILA – Elisse Joson was beaming with pride after she was able to walk down the runway along with her two-year-old daughter Felize.

On Instagram, Joson said it was her proudest moment to have her little girl walk with her in the bridal fashion show held at "Inspired Beginnings" wedding fair at Conrad Manila.

“Sa sobrang excited/nervous for Felize, bahala na 'yung sariling walk,” she said. “Important is, she had such a happy moment doing this!”

The actress then thanked fashion designer Julianne Syjuco for choosing them to open her show.

“Congratulations for a very successful show love and to everyone a part of #inspiredbeginnings2023,” she said.

Felize is Joson’s daughter with actor Mccoy De Leon.

Just last February, weeks after their separation went public and stirred controversy, De Leon shared that she and Joson are "happy" and on good terms anew.

Their daughter turned two last April.