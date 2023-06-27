LOOK: Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse is back on Airbnb

Joyce Lee /Airbnb Joyce Lee /Airbnb Joyce Lee /Airbnb Joyce Lee /Airbnb Joyce Lee /Airbnb Joyce Lee /Airbnb

The Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse listing is back on Airbnb in celebration of the release of the live action movie about the iconic doll next month.

A room in the oceanfront mansion in Malibu, California will be available for two individual one-night stays for up to two guests each on July 21 and 22.

Both stays will be free of charge, but guests are responsible for their own travel to and from the accommodation. Bookings can be made starting at July 17 at 10 a.m. PT on Airbnb.

While's Barbie's signature pink remains in the toy-inspired home, it has been revamped to show the passions and interests of her partner Ken, who is the "host" of the listing.

During their stay, guests can check out Ken's closet, try the outdoor disco dance floor, play the guitar, and relax at the infinity pool. They also get to take home their own set of yellow and pink Impala rollerblades and surfboards.

To mark the release of the "Barbie" movie, Airbnb is making a one-time donation to Save the Children, which provides learning resources and support to kids, families, and communities around the world.