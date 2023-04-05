Australian actor Margot Robbie attends the premiere of the movie 'Babylon' at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 December 2022. Caroline Brehman, EPA-EFE/File.

Warner Bros. Pictures released on Wednesday a second trailer for the highly anticipated live-action movie adaptation “Barbie.”

Margot Robbie brings to life the titular character, while Ryan Gosling plays the role of Ken.

The official Instagram account for the movie shared the new trailer with the caption "WELCOME TO BARBIE LAND, did you bring your rollerblades?"

Watch more News on iWantTFC

From Oscar-nominated writer and director Greta Gerwig, “Barbie” features a star-studded cast including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlin and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren.

The movie will be available in Philippine cinemas starting July 19.