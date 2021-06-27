Catriona Gray set to launch 'The Catriona Gray Academy'

MANILA – How about having a former Miss Universe herself train you and help you realize your dream of becoming a beauty queen?

This, apparently, is what Catriona Gray would do as she announced she will soon launch “The Catriona Gray Academy” via the renowned online platform, Nas Academy.

“I’ll be joining a long list of content creators who’ve turned educators at the Academy – and I can’t wait to use this platform to teach you how to empower yourself every single day,” she said on Instagram.

“This is my first, in-depth course teaching you the skills and tips I used to conquer the Universe and every other stage I've been on since,” she added.

On the Nas Academy website, Gray’s course is titled “How to be a Queen” which would include teaching its enrollees to reinvent themselves.

Gray would help them “speak your mind, build self-confidence, overcome insecurities and win over challenges.”

“Give your life a complete makeover as the former beauty queen guides you through how to empower yourself every single day,” the course description said.

As of writing, waitlists for “The Catriona Gray Academy” are already open.

Gray is well-known among pageant fans across the globe for her signature look in Miss Universe 2018, from her high-slit red gown and patriotic ear cuff to her "lava walk" and slow-mo turn.

In the years following her reign, at least a handful of beauty queens and hopefuls, whether in the Philippines or abroad, have attempted to recreate her style.

Gray herself previously acknowledged this, saying there may be a "resemblance," but she refuses to use the term "copycat" to describe those who took a similar path.

Gray won the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe crown, after Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

