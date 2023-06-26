Doug and Chesca Kramer's daughter Kendra turns 14

MANILA -- Clair Kendra, the eldest child of Chesca Garcia and Doug Kramer, has turned 14.

In their respective social media posts, the couple shared their sweet birthday greetings for their daughter.

"I love you more than you'll ever know, more than I can ever say and more than I can ever show. I thank the Lord for blessing me with such a loving daughter. You're a gift to your family and you're Mama and Papa's pride and joy. On your 14th birthday I pray that you will continue to grow your walk in Christ. And as obedient as you're to your parents, may your obedience to the Lord come first above all else. I love you, Clair Kendra! Happy Birthday my Love!" Chesca wrote.

In the comment section of her post, Kendra left a message for her mother: "AWWWW THANK YOU MOMMY UR THE SWEETEST EVER!"

Meanwhile, Doug in his post stressed that Kendra will always be his little girl.

"Happy 14th birthday to our one and only, Clair Kendra! All the memories are still so fresh, seeing your tiny hand on the palm of my hand when you were born. Witnessing you grow up so beautifully inside and out. All people have to do is to take a bit time to talk to you, and they will see how radiant, intelligent, loving, funny, respectful and charming you are! That's you baby! 14 beautiful years have passed, but no matter, you'll always be Daddy's little girl forever! I love you my Kennykins!" he wrote.

Aside from Kendra, Doug and Chesca have two other kids: Scarlett and Gavin.

