More than 100k attend QC's Pride Festival

The LGBTQIA+ community attend the “LoveLaban” evening concert at the Quezon Memorial Circle grounds during the Pride celebrations in Quezon City on June 24, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA+) community attend the QC Pride Festival held at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday.

The local government unit (LGU) said there were more or less 110,752 attendees for this year’s pride festival, which was part of the Pride Month celebration in Quezon City.



In a Facebook post in the LGU’s official Facebook page, it described the event as one filled with joy, singing, and dancing from various artists.

“Napuno ito ng saya, kantahan, at sayawan mula sa star-studded performances ng LGBTQIA+ artists, allies, drag queens, at celebrities,” the post said.

“Nagbigay ng talumpati si Mayor Joy Belmonte bilang suporta sa mga ipinaglalaban ng LGBTQIA+ community,” it added.

The figure of attendees was also confirmed by the event organizer through a Twitter post.

"AAAAND IT’S A WRAP! Maraming maraming salamat sa 100K strong na rumampa, nagmartsa, nagmaganda, nagmahal, at higit sa lahat, LumOVEan! Kitakits ulit next year, mga mahal," the tweet said.

As part of the month-long celebration, the Quezon City local government also announced on the launching of a program called The Right to Care Card, which will allow LGBTQ+ couples to make medical decisions for each other just like those under a civil marriage contract.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the program was studied by their lawyers.

The Right to Care Card also allows LGBTQ+ couples to include their partners as a beneficiary in their insurance contracts, which Belmonte said was previously not allowed.

The Right to Care Card was likewise formally launched at Quezon City's Pride program on Saturday.

