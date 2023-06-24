Home  >  News

LGBTQ+ couples in QC will soon be authorized to make medical decisions for each other

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 24 2023 09:37 AM | Updated as of Jun 24 2023 10:54 AM

Quezon City continues to lead equality programs through the Right to Care Card. Photo from @RightToCareCard/Twitter
MANILA — The Quezon City local government is launching a program called The Right to Care Card, which will allow LGBTQ+ couples to make medical decisions for each other just like those under a civil marriage contract.

"In the eyes of the law, queer couples are not recognized as next-of-kin during medical emergencies. This makes them powerless in making important medical decisions for their partners," The Right to Care Card wrote on Twitter.

"The Right to Care Card is a Special Power of Attorney card that authorizes queer partners to make medical decisions for the one they love, as though you held the power of a civil marriage contract," it said.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Friday said the program was studied by their lawyers.

"Ito ay pinag-aralan namin. We have a battery of lawyers go through this kung puwede nating gawin ito. At sabi ng mga abogado puwedeng-puwede through a special power of attorney, parang special contract siya," she said, adding that the project is the first of its kind in the Philippines.

(We studied it. We have a battery of lawyers go through this if we can do it. And the lawyers said that it can be done through a special power of attorney, it's like a special contract.)

The Right to Care Card also allows LGBTQ+ couples to include their partners as a beneficiary in their insurance contracts, which Belmonte said was previously not allowed.

The Right to Care Card will be formally launched at Quezon City's Pride program on Saturday. 

