Summit Books releases free ebook copy of ‘Ninoy, Cory and Noynoy’ as tribute to PNoy

Publishing company Summit Books honored the late President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino by releasing free ebook copies of Dream Big Books’ “Ninoy, Cory and Nonoy” which was first released in 2012.

On Facebook, Summit Books announced that the public can download a soft copy of the book written by Yvette Fernandez and illustrated by Abi Goy.

According to the publishing house, this is their way of paying tribute to the former leader of the country who died on Thursday, June 24, at the age of 61.

“Join us as we honor 61 years of the former president's life — a journey traveled on the right path that left a better future for our children and our children's children,” the caption stated.

Aquino’s older sisters Ballsy Aquino-Cruz and Pinky Aquino-Abellada along with the Office of the President helped in finishing the book dedicated to their parents and brother in 2012.

The proceeds of the book sales went to the project “Aklat, Gabay, Aruga Tungo sa Pag-Angat at Pag-Asa” which promotes literacy and early childhood development in public schools.

Aquino passed away just 5 years after he stepped down from office due to renal disease secondary to diabetes, according to Abellada.

Aquino, who served as President from 2010 to 2016, was largely out of the public eye since the end of his term.

The Aquino patriarch, former Senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino, Jr., was assassinated in August 1983 upon his return in the country from exile in the United States. His death sparked the movement to end the Marcos dictatorial rule in the country.

Three years later, in 1986, his wife, Corazon would be swept into power, becoming the country's first female President.

Her death in 2009 due to cancer prompted calls for her son Noynoy to lead the country.

