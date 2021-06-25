Big Bad Wolf book sale back in PH with new online site

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to the Philippines on a new e-commerce site from June 30 to July 7, 2021. Photo source: Big Bad Wolf Books

MANILA -- The Big Bad Wolf online book sale is adapting to the new norm and pivots online by offering three times more selection of books via its new e-commerce site.

This year, Big Bad Wolf offers Filipinos affordable book hunting experience from the safety and comfort of their own homes. From June 30 to July 7, 2021, the Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale Philippines 2021 will open its virtual doors and showcase 60,000 book titles for book enthusiasts to browse and purchase at discounted prices.

It will offer discounts of up to 99 percent off the recommended retail price and a host of other promotions.



Staying True to its Mission

Andrew Yap, co-founder of Big Bad Wolf Books, said they were encouraged to bring back the virtual book sale because of the warm reception last year.

"During our first virtual launch in 2020, we were delighted to receive an overwhelmingly positive response from customers who were able to buy a whole lot of books they love without burning a hole in their pocket while also enjoying the convenience of having their purchases delivered safely to their homes," Yap said.

"Although we faced many challenges due to the restrictions, we remain persistent in catering to our fans in the Philippines by offering a bigger selection of our ever-growing inventory of book titles and genres that will be easily accessible nationwide through our e-commerce website."

Meanwhile, Jaqueline Ng, co-founder, said they are excited about holding the online sale but look forward also to a return to its physical counterpart after the pandemic.

"The current global situation has led us to commit to creating the best online book sale shopping experience for everyone so that we may continue to pursue our core mission of spreading the joy and inculcate the habit of reading. In the future, once the pandemic dissipates and the world reopens its borders, we certainly look forward to hosting more physical book sales in the Philippines," Ng said.

Offering Books for Every Passion

The Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale Philippines 2021 has a variety of books for every age and stage, ranging from bestselling novels, science fiction, romance, literature, and graphic novels to business books, self-help, architecture books, cookbooks, and more.

In addition, the book sale also offers a wide selection of children's books, including picture books, activity books, coloring books, and interactive books, to name a few.

The Online Experience

After a simple registration process where users will have to create an account (with their email address and password) on the Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale Philippines 2021 website [LINK OUT: https://signup-ph.bbwbooks.com/], they can easily browse for books by genre or search by keyword(s), title, author, or ISBN. Bookworms can instantly add their favorite selections to either the wish list or shopping cart, and check out by paying via several payment options.

To help raise awareness on the importance of reading, Big Bad Wolf Books is proud to partner with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) this year in a joint effort to promote and inculcate love for reading among Filipinos.

Big Bad Wolf Books' association with IPOPHL will help underscore the importance of upholding the value and integrity of copyright and intellectual property within the publishing industry. The partnership is also indicative of the recognition of the principles surrounding copyright laws and the need to safeguard authors and content creators.



For more information about Big Bad Wolf Books, visit its website, Facebook , and Instagram .

ABS-CBN News is a partner of the Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale Philippines 2021.