IN PICTURES: Caviteños feature “Karakol” at Araw ng Kalayaan event

LONDON - In one of the very first celebrations of Araw ng Kalayaan in London, Philippine Ambassador to the UK Teodoro Locsin, Jr. danced ‘Karakol’ with the Caviteños, during the weekend celebration of the 125th Philippine Independence Day held at a hotel in London, on June 11.

‘Karakol’ is a traditional festive dance in Cavite, which was modified to involve waving of the Philippine flag in celebration of the Philippine Independence Day.

Caviteños Association UK, which spearheaded and hosted the event, is one of the most enduring and biggest Filipino associations in London and is headed by its president Arlene Oxida Canada.

Among the highlights of the event are: the inspirational message of H.E. Teodoro Locsin, Jr., a special performance by Anahaw Dance Group, songs by Tamara Canada and Jun Degamon and a replica display of the Battle of Alapan.

A raffle draw was also held to raise funds for the charitable projects of Caviteños UK Association.