Handout photo

MANILA -- Gaming platform PlayPark, known as the local publishers of hit games Flyff and Audition Next Level, announced it will be launching four new games soon.

The four games -- Elyon SEA - Ascent Infinite Realm, Dream of a New World SEA, Tera Classic SEA, and Noah's Heart SEA -- were announced at the Playpark Launchpad 2022 last June 23 in Pasig City.

Playpark Inc. Is a subsidiary of online game operator Asiasoft Corporation Public Company Limited.

Elyon SEA - Ascent Inifinite Realm was described as a "steampunk-style" massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) operating on a non-target combat system.

PlayPark also announced it will be launching Dream of a New World, which "combines turn-based RPG combat" and allows players to capture and evolve pets to help one's team. It also includes "cross-server" PVP battles.

TERA Classic -- rooted from popular PC game TERA Online -- and open world MMORPG Noah's Heart SEA will also roll out soon.

Playpark also collaborated with top retail brand PC Express for in-game partnerships.

"Gamers can expect promotion tie-ups, as well as exclusive gadget and peripheral packages to be announced and launched on PlayPark and PC Express platforms to coincide with the release of the upcoming games," they said.

PlayPark also announced updates for hit games such as Audition Next Level, Club Audition Mobile, Perfect World, RF Online, Flyff, CABAL Online and CABAL Mobile, among others.