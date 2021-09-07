Handout photo

MANILA - Hit massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) franchise Cabal has finally entered the mobile scene with the launch of "Cabal Mobile: Heroes of Nevareth."

The game is now up and running in the Philippines and Vietnam, following a beta test that saw its server breaking due to the number of players who wanted to jump in the limited testing period.

Some 542,000 users tried the game at beta launch, Cabal Mobile's team said in a statement.

With the game's launch, Cabal fans can expect a "fast-paced and skill-based" combat, and a series of events to celebrate the game's release, they added.

"The Cabal franchise aims to provide the gaming community with a blend of unique combat mechanics, an assortment of character classes, and diverse PvP modes to maximize the enjoyment and competitive spirit of MMORPG aficionados," Cabal's team said.

Events have been lined up prior to the game's release, starting with a charity stream which collected funds for medical institutions dedicated to the Philippines' COVID-19 response.

The campaign earned P366,000 according to Cabal's team.

It will also launch the Nevareth League 2021 tournament with 1v1, Team Deathmatch and 5v5 modes to Filipino and Vietnamese players, and has a P1 million prize pool at stake.

The game also enjoys some 200,00 active users and 65,000 users since its launch, according to the game's developers.

It was also the top-grossing game in the Google Play store's Roleplaying category.

The game can be found in App Store for iOS users and Google Play for Android users.