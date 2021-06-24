Julia Barretto shares secrets to staying fit

MANILA -- Julia Barretto believes that one does not need to go on strict diets to stay fit and healthy.

The actress shared some of her fitness tips in a recent webinar organized by Manulife Philippines, which also featured health and wellness experts.

She said she was able to achieve her toned body through pilates, weightlifting, circuit training, and cardio.

"I'm the biggest pilates fan. I like pilates because I think it hits the muscles that we don't think we should be hitting," she said.

"But I also realized that you can't just be fit and not be strong," she added. "That's when I mixed it up with weightlifting and a lot of circuit, and a lot of cardio. Although I'm not the biggest fan of cardio, we have to for stamina."

When asked about her diet, Barretto said she can eat "whatever I want" as long as it's in moderation, with the actress pointing out that she makes up for it through exercise.

"A few years back, I thought the best diet is just eating less," she said. "But I think the older you get, the most sustainable, easy to maintain diet is just the balanced diet."

Explaining why strict diets do not work for her, she went on: "When I diet so much, so strictly, it affects my attitude and my patience and everything. So what I've been doing now that's been working for me is just a balanced diet, just more workout, because I like to eat. So bumabawi na lang ako sa workout and just being active."

"Right now, I can eat whatever I want, pero siyempre 'yung tama lang. Don't overeat."

Meanwhile, Barretto also spoke of how she takes care of her mental health, particularly how she handles criticism and negative comments.

Noting that she has "lived with criticism my entire life," the actress said her first step is to "compartmentalize" things that are said about her.

"It's so important for you to compartmentalize things that matter to you and the things that don't. So when it's the criticism from people I don't know and don't know me, and don't play a significant role in my life, it's easier to shrug off and not worry about," she said.

"The criticism that only matters to me is, of course, the people that are really within my circle and my family and the people who can be honest with me. And constructive criticism, hindi 'yung criticism na just hurtful," she added.

