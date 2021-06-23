Anne Curtis, Solenn Heussaff launch baby clothing brand

Solenn Heussaff with her daughter Thylane Katana (left), and Anne Curtis with her daughter Dahlia Amelie. Photo from Tili Dahli's website

MANILA -- Sisters-in-law Anne Curtis and Solenn Heussaff continue to embrace motherhood with the launch of their baby clothing brand.

Tili Dahli is named after the daughters of Heussaff (Thylane Katana) and Curtis (Dahlia Amelie), respectively.

The online store offers clothes for babies and toddlers, with the first collection made with 100% organic cotton.

In an Instagram post, Curtis revealed that they have been planning the brand's launch for a year.

"Our thoughtful essentials were born out of the love for our babies with thoughts of comfort, free-spirited play and loads of giggles and happiness always in mind," said the Kapamilya star, who is married to Heussaff's brother, content creator Erwan Heussaff.

Heussaff, who is married to entrepreneur Nico Bolzico, for her part said: "Looking forward to keep surprising you guys with fun designs as we grow little by little one baby step at a time. Much love from our little team of women."

Aside from their successful showbiz careers in the Philippines, Curtis and Heussaff are also known for their business ventures.

Curtis has a cosmetics brand called BLK, and co-owns the activewear line Recess with actress Isabelle Daza.

Heussaff, on the other hand, has a namesake lifestyle brand called Solenn Manila, which offers food and home scents.

