Mela Habijan turns emotional on Pride event with mom

MANILA — Miss Trans Global 2020 Mela Habijan turned emotional during a Pride event when her mother, Irene, talked about how she accepted her daughter.

During the Google Pride Conversations event, Mela expressed her gratitude to her mom for supporting her to reach her dreams.

"Sabi niya, 'gawin mo kasi magaling ka,' mommy may hawak na akong mic, lagi 'yun alam parati ni mama 'yung mga pangarap ko because in all of my auditions, she's always there, in all of my competitions, she's always there. She always sees to it na she's always there and I'm happy that you're here seeing me now," Mela said Tuesday.

"If there's ally na iaalay ko 'yung buhay ko, iaalay ko 'yung buhay ko, it's my mama together with my papa kasi sila 'yung naniwala na kaya ko, na kahit sabihin ng iba na hindi ako magaling, sa bahay namin ako 'yung pinaka," she added.

"I always talk about this at isa sa mga importanteng tanong ko sa'yo, do you love me? And you always say yes."

For Irene, it would always be the parents to be the first ones to accept their child.

"I'm so grateful to God kasi na-witness ko na kayo. It has always been my dream na maging ganito (host) 'yung anak ko. Lord, gusto kong makita ang karamihan na katulad ng anak ko because I want to build a community like you," the mother said.

"Kailangan kitang tanggapin kasi sino pa bang unang tatanggap kundi magulang ... 101 percent I accepted my little boy who became a girl," she added.

Irene added that no one has the right to judge others about their gender as they are children of the Lord.

"I don't have the right to question the Lord, ang sabi ko lang I'm the luckiest mommy kasi nagkaroon ako ng anak na katulad ni Mela. Minsan sinasabi nila na katulad ni Mela, wala (silang) space sa heaven, ang sinasabi ko sa kanila, nakarating ka na ba sa hell?" Irene said.

"As human beings, naniniwala ako na, God has given me the guarantee and the assurance na lahat tayo, kayong lahat makakarating sa langit dahil nakita ko na ang katulad ng anak ko, lahat kayo mahuhusay na anak ng Diyos," she added.

"Meron kayong talent na iba na wala sa normal na tao. Mahirap ang pinagdadaanan niyo, kasi hindi niyo naiintindihan ang sarili niyo pero once na tumingin kayo sa salamin, makikita niyo ang ganda ng buhay niyo."

