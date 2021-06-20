How Maureen Wroblebitz feels now that she's part of Star Magic

MANILA – She’s conquered the world of modeling. Now, Maureen Wroblewitz is setting her eyes on show business.

This after the 22-year-old Filipino-German model inked a deal with ABS-CBN during the Star Magic Black Pen Day on Saturday.

“I believe I am just about to enter showbiz. I don’t think I’m in showbiz yet,” she said in a pre-recorded video that was aired during the momentous occasion.

Growing up, Wroblewitz said she used to watch Anne Curtis on television and seeing what she does is one of the things that inspired her to pursue acting herself.

Describing how she’s feeling as she begins this new chapter, she said: “It is nerve-racking and kinda scary but I know that this step is really important. Even though I am nervous and kind of terrified, I am also extremely excited to see what’s in store for my career.”

To sum it all up, Wroblewitz said she feels like “a girl on a roller coaster ride even though she is terrified of roller coasters.”

Now that she’s part of Star Magic, Wroblewitz only has words of gratitude for everyone at ABS-CBN who trusts her.

“Thank you so much for the opportunity and for the trust. I feel really blessed and I am so grateful to be here today and to be part of the Star Magic family. I am so excited and this is really a dream come true,” she said.

Wroblewitz made news headlines in 2017 when she became the first Filipina to win "Asia's Next Top Model."

