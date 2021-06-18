What to expect from 2021 Big Bad Wolf book sale

Facebook: @bbwbooksphilippines

MANILA -- Big Bad Wolf, dubbed as "the world's biggest book sale," is returning to the Philippines starting this month.

Big Bad Wolf Online Book Sale Philippines 2021 will be held on its new e-commerce site from June 30 to July 7 as it adapts to the "new normal" brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will feature 60,000 titles and promises to offer discounts of up to 99% of recommended retail prices.

"Although we faced many challenges due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we remain persistent in catering to our fans in the Philippines by offering a bigger selection of our ever-growing inventory of book titles and genres that will be easily accessible nationwide through our e-commerce website," Andrew Yap, co-founder of Big Bad Wolf Books, said in a statement.

Co-founder Jaqueline Ng, for her part, said: "We've always been warmly welcomed in the Philippines, and we're thrilled to be able to come back virtually."

"In the future, once the pandemic dissipates and the world re-opens its borders, we certainly look forward to hosting more physical Book Sale in the Philippines," she added.

After a registration process, users of the Big Bad Wolf e-commerce platform in the Philippines can browse books by genre or search by keyword, title, author, or ISBN number. Recommendations for different categories will also be available on the platform.

They can add their selections to either their wish list or shopping cart, then check out and pay through available channels.



Some of the promotions in this year's Big Bad Wolf in the country include P10 book deals on featured titles for a minimum purchase of P1,800, discount coupons, deals on certain collections, and free shipping with a minimum spend of P2,900 throughout the sale period.

Aside from the actual book sale, Big Bad Wolf will also hold a social media contest for users in the Philippines from June 21 to July 6, with e-gift cards and gadgets up for grabs as prizes.

Related video: