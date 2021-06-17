McDo PH coordinating with barangays for BTS Meal launch

Handout

MANILA -- McDonald's Philippines has been coordinating with barangays to ensure the safety of both customers and staff as it prepares for the launch of the highly anticipated BTS Meal in the country on Friday.

Oliver Rabatan, assistant vice president for marketing and channels of McDonald's Philippines, said in a virtual media event on Thursday that some barangay tanods will help manage queues in front of branches to comply with health protocols.

"We've proactively coordinated with different barangays and LGUs (local government units), informing them about the launch tomorrow, and even asking for their assistance," he said.

"We want to make sure everyone's safe," he added.

Rabatan said "a lot of preparations" are also being done in their kitchens so that the BTS Meals are brought out "fast and definitely safe."

"Hopefully, operations will be smooth as butter," he said.

The BTS Meal includes 10 pieces of chicken nuggets, a serving of fries, soda, and sweet chili and cajun sauces inspired by the fast food chain's branches in South Korea.

It is a result of a collaboration between McDonald's and the K-pop boy band BTS and is available in 50 markets, including the Philippines.

In preparation for the BTS Meal launch in the country on Friday, June 18, McDonald's Philippines has also set up purple-themed decor and interactive props, as well as a TikTok campaign featuring crew members dancing to the K-pop band's hits.

The limited-edition offer will be available in the Philippines "while supplies last."

