McDo PH vows to meet BTS Meal demand safely, once it launches

Food delivery riders queue up at a McDonald’s outlet in Bogor on June 9, 2021 to buy the new BTS meal deal for hungry fans in the K-Pop mad country, causing more than a dozen McDonald's outlets to temporarily be shuttered over virus fears. Aditya Aji, AFP

MANILA — McDonald’s Philippines has assured Filipino ARMY, or loyal fans of BTS, that the fastfood chain is carrying out measures to meet the demand for its limited-edition meal inspired by the pop supergroup.

The BTS Meal, which includes chicken nuggets, fries, soda, and dipping sauces, will be available in the Philippines starting June 18.

The collaboration between McDonald’s and BTS has started rolling out internationally, with Indonesia making headlines as branches were forced to close due to frenzied buying amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Philippines, the BTS Meal will be available through delivery, drive-thru, take-out, and dine-in, according a company statement.

“We have a full team working really hard to ensure that we will be able to provide our customers with a great BTS Meal experience through every touchpoint,” Adi Hernandez, corporate communications head of McDonald’s Philippines, said.

According to the company, preparations are already ongoing at branch level, as it is “anticipating the meal’s high demand especially during the first few weeks of launch.”

“A big part of the preparation is to ensure that we will not compromise the quality and safety of our food, and the safety of our people through the strong reinforcement of our M Safe protocols — which has always been part of our operating culture,” it said.

Minimum health and safety protocols will be implemented, including wearing of faces masks and shields, maintaining physical distancing while in queue, frequent sanitation of touch areas, contactless drive-thru and delivery, and availability of cashless payment.

McDonald’s PH added that it will also “make sure our employees and customers are safe in-store.”

“We will also be reminding our customers via our social media pages prior to the launch to ensure that these protocols will be observed once they order their much-awaited BTS Meals,” it said.