Big Bad Wolf book sale going online this year

MANILA—The Big Bad Wolf Sale will be going online this year as the country remained in a COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post on its official Facebook page, Big Bad Wolf Books announced it will soon be opening its sale online, which will be available nationwide in the Philippines.

The book fair has yet to announce the dates of its online book sale.

The Big Bad Wolf Sale last happened in Manila in February 2020 before the country was placed under lockdown.

It first came to Manila in 2018, and has also reached Cebu, Pampanga and Davao.

Big Bad Wolf Books (The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale or BBW Books) is a Malaysian book fair frequently held in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

