Miss International Queen Philippines 2023 Lars Pacheco. YouTube/Miss International Queen

Lars Pacheco showed her national costume in her first interview as a Miss International Queen 2023 candidate.

During the livestream on the pageant's YouTube page, the Philippine representative said her national costume is inspired by a story about a mythical bird and a sick king.

"It's called 'Lunas' which means 'cure,'" she said. "It is about a mythical bird and a king that is sick, and the only cure for him is the voice of that magical bird."

According to Pacheco, the costume she is wearing is "meaningful" to her because it is designed by a friend who is also dealing with sickness.

"I hope I will wear this costume with pride and one day, we can find that 'lunas' or cure for her," she said.

Speaking with the Miss International Queen correspondent, Pacheco said Thailand, where the pageant for transwomen is based, feels like "home" to her.

"Every time I'm here I feel like I'm just at home. The culture, the friendly people, and it just makes me want to go back again," said the beauty queen, who is on her sixth visit to the Southeast Asian country.

When asked why she decided to join Miss International Queen, Pacheco replied: "More than a dream, it is for me a mission and a responsibility. I think Miss International Queen is one of the best platforms that I can use to spread awareness for world equality, to be a voice for others, and to stand for our battle towards acceptance, and not just tolerance. That is my mission and my purpose."

She went on to thank her fellow Filipinos for supporting her in her pageant journey, and hopes that they will give the same love to whoever will win the Miss International Queen 2023 title.

"This is not just my story, this is our journey. [Let us] support everyone, whoever wins. Let us support our queen," she said.

The Miss International Queen 2023 coronation night will be held in Thailand on June 24.

Pacheco is aiming for a back-to-back win for the Philippines with reigning titleholder Fuschia Ravena.

