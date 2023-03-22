Miss Queen Philippines 2023 Lars Pacheco. YouTube/Aiko Melendez



MANILA -- Lars Pacheco could not help but turn emotional as she acknowledged the controversy surrounding her recent win in the Miss International Queen Philippines 2023 pageant.

Interviewed by actress Aiko Melendez in her vlog, Pacheco revealed that she did not get to celebrate her victory because of the issues about her crown.

"Sa totoo lang po napagkait sa akin 'yung pag-celebrate ng victory... Kasi right after I won, naglabasan na po 'yung controversies, 'yung mga issues about this crown," she said.

"Sa lahat po ng pinagdadaanan ko, I always say to myself na I should trust my struggles. I'm trusting the struggles that I am facing," she added.

Pacheco won the Miss International Queen Philippines crown on her second attempt. Last year, she only finished in the Top 10.

The beauty queen said she focused all her efforts on preparing for this year's national pageant, saying she was determined to win the crown.

"Dati po nagfo-focus ako sa sinasabi ng ibang tao [na] parang I'm not good enough, ganyan. So 'yun po ang naging fuel ko na maipanalo ko po ito this year," she said.

When asked to give a message to viewers of Melendez's vlog, Pacheco could not help but cry as she reiterated all her hard work for the Miss International Queen Philippines title.

She also apologized to all those who may have been hurt by her words and actions.

"Sa issue na lumalabas, I just wanted to ask forgiveness sa kung anuman 'yung naging kasalanan ko. I don't know kung anuman 'yung maling nagawa ko sa inyo [pero] humihingi ako ng tawad and I mean it from the bottom of my heart," she said.

"Patawad po kung meron akong nagawang masama, kung meron man akong maling nasabi, kung meron man po akong naapakan na tao. Pero isa lang po 'yung masasabi ko, pinaghirapan ko po 'tong korona ko," she stressed.

Pacheco is set to represent the country in Miss International Queen 2023 in Thailand on June 24.

She is aiming for a back-to-back win for the Philippines with reigning titleholder Fuschia Ravena.

Before joining Miss International Queen Philippines, Pacheco competed in Miss Q&A pageant on "It's Showtime" in 2018.

She finished second runner-up to Juliana Parizcova Segovia, who recently accused her of buying her current crown, as reported by Pep.