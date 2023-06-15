MANILA -- Miss Supranational has released the official headshots of this year's candidates, including the Philippines' Pauline Amelinckx.

The photos are part of the pageant's Influencer Challenge, where the winner will secure a spot in the Top 24.

"Supra headshot," Amelinckx said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "This is it! Our first Miss Supranational challenge."

"Let’s do this, Philippines!" she added.

Amelinckx went on to invite her fans and fellow Filipinos to help her win the Influencer Challenge by liking and commenting on her headshot on the Miss Supranational Facebook page.

Points will be given to those who will follow instructions and use the right hashtags for the pre-pageant competition.

As of writing, Amelinckx's headshot has gained 170,000 reactions and thousands of comments on Facebook.

"Wow! Philippines, thank you so much for this overwhelming support. Wala pang 24 hours and so many have reacted already. I feel so blessed because of all your love and support," the beauty queen said in an Instagram Stories post.

The Miss Supranational 2023 pageant will be held on July 14 in Poland. Amelinckx is aiming for the Philippines' second crown, after Mutya Datul in 2013.