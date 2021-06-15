ABS-CBN News among finalists for Asia journalism awards

Photo from Facebook: @hksopasia

MANILA -- ABS-CBN News has been named a finalist for two categories in this year's Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) Awards, which recognizes journalists and publishers in the region.

These include "TAAL: Through Eruption and Pandemic" under the Excellence in Journalistic Innovation (Regional) category, and "Kuwento ng jeepney driver na naninirahan sa nakaparadang jeep (Driver lives inside his jeepney as lockdown halts public transpo)" under the Excellence in Video Reporting (Regional) category.

The winners of this year's awards will be announced at 7 p.m. on June 24 in an event to be streamed live on SOPA's YouTube page.

SOPA was founded in Hong Kong in 1982, with the awarding ceremony established in 1999 to "recognize and reward great journalism."

This year's awards feature 18 categories, including the new SOPA Award for Young Journalists.

SOPA said the entries were judged by a panel composed of industry professionals from media organizations, journalism schools, and past winners.

