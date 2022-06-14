Pia Wurtzbach meets Bb. Pilipinas 2022 candidates

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach is happy to be back with Binibining Pilipinas as she spent some time with this year's batch of candidates.

"Had an amazing time with Bb. Pilipinas today. It was such a pleasure catching up with old friends and reminiscing," the former Miss Universe said in an Instagram Stories post.

"I also had the pleasure of meeting the binibinis," she added.

In another post, Wurtzbach shared a photo of her with her sash from Bb. Pilipinas 2015.

"After so many years, I got my sash back! My collection is finally complete!" she said, revealing that the last time she saw it was before she competed -- and won -- Miss Universe.

Some of this year's Bb. Pilipinas candidates shared photos of them with her on social media, thanking her for sharing words of encouragement.

"Isang malaking karangalan po para kay Hipon Girl niyo makasama si Ate Pia," said Herlene Budol of Angono, Rizal, who also praised Wurtzbach for remaining humble despite her success.

"You have inspired me over the years, and thank you for reminding us that we can genuinely develop everlasting friendships despite being in a competitive space," said Graciella Lehmann of Oriental Mindoro, adding that they were "reinvigorated by healthy discussions tackling pageantry and women empowerment" through Wurtzbach's talk.

"Her words were so heartwarming, with sincerity in her eyes. Thank you so much, Pia, for spending time with us binibinis and reminding us of the value of binibini sisterhood," said Nicole Borromeo of Cebu, describing Wurtzbach as "everything and more."

"So honored to meet Queen P! Thank you for being an inspiration. This experience made me emotional and I will never forget this. I hope you inspire more people," said Patricia Go of Quezon City.

Wurtzbach joined Bb. Pilipinas three times before getting the chance to compete in Miss Universe in 2015.

She is the country’s third Miss Universe winner.