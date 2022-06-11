Shane Tormes is Miss Global 2022

Photo from Miss Global Philippines' Instagram account

MANILA – Shane Tormes placed her name in the growing list of Filipinas who conquered the international pageant list as she was crowned Miss Global 2022 in Indonesia on Saturday.

Tormes wowed the judges and fans at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center with her on-point answers and impressive catwalk to take one of the two crowns at stake in the pageant.

Placing first runner-up was Malaysia while Australia was named second runner-up. The candidate from Lithuania was the third runner-up while Brazil was also among the top 5 winners.

Meanwhile, Jessica da Silva of the United Arab Emirates took home the Miss Global 2021 title.

In the final round of the contest, five finalists were each given a quote from different notable women in the world for them to interpret it.

For Tormes, she elaborated a quote from Hollywood star Angelina Jolie: “Everyday we choose who we are by how we define ourselves.”

The Filipina candidate related Jolie’s message to empowering young girls in creating their identities.

“In the Philippines, I've started mentoring girls in 2016. I can truly say that we define ourselves in how we act in the community or how we serve others. I always wanted to encourage people and young girls to pursue their careers or whatever they wanted to move forward in life,” Tormes said.

“It's very important that we don't just define ourselves as an individual. It gives so much gratitude in heart to be able to carry out it with other girls, to encourage them to pursue their dreams in life. I always believe that life is like an echo, it gives back to you what you have given. So I encourage everyone of you to be fearless in the pursuit that sets your soul on fire.”

Tormes immediately made an impact at the start of the competition when she stepped on stage wearing her intricate national costume which she dubbed as "Pearl of the Orient Seas," one of the titles associated with the country.

After the presentation of national costumes, the Pinay queen and 24 other candidates advanced to the sportswear and evening gown runway.

They were later trimmed down to 13 candidates, who all proceeded to the question and answer portion. Tormes, who also won the Best in Talent, was asked about her interpretation of Miss Global’s theme song, “Built To Last.”

She took a leaf from her personal life, sharing the death of her mother in December that motivated her to continue the fight in the pageant.

“Before my Miss Global journey, I just lost my mom last December due to cancer. And she was the very inspiration why I took the motivation to continue my journey. Built To Last, it means rebuilding my life until the very end. I believe that in every chapter, in every adversity, we have to stand up,” she said.

“I believe that even though my mom is not physically here anymore, she has the best seat in heaven watching over me. And I believe, whatever you've set to, pray to, cried to, is the setup for your next best season.”

This answer was enough for her to punch a ticket to the Final 5 of the competition.