LOOK: Shane Tormes in Miss Global 2022 prelims

Philippine representative Shane Tormes brought her A-game during the Miss Global 2022 preliminary competition in Bali, Indonesia.

She donned an intricate national costume aptly dubbed "Pearl of the Orient Seas," one of the titles associated with the country.

Designed by Patrick Isorena, it features pearls in different shapes and sizes.

Tormes also showcased her pasarela on the pageant stage during the swimsuit and evening gown rounds of the preliminary competition.

She wore a Hoho Alidio-designed blue gown, which was inspired by Lamon Bay in her hometown of Atimonan, Quezon.

Tormes was picked as the country's candidate for Miss Global 2022, which will be held on June 11 at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center.

She competed in Miss Philippines Earth 2020, finishing as a runner-up to Roxanne Baeyens; and Binibining Pilipinas in 2018, where she was named Binibining Friendship and Talent.