Food shorts: New menu items from Las Flores, Angel's Pizza and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

LAS FLORES' LA NOCHE COCKTAILS AND TAPAS

Handout

The Bistro Group’s Spanish restaurants – Las Flores, Rambla, Rumba, Tomatito, and BCN by Las Flores -- celebrate La Noche with all new cocktails and tapas.

Start out with getting two Tanqueray gin and tonics for the price of one all day, every day. At 9 p.m.,La Noche Loca takes over with new cocktails and tapas.

The new selection of drinks elevates the way people consume their spirits. Included are the Calimocho (red wine, calamansi, lemon-lime soda); I’m Not Paloma (tequila, pink grapefruit, citrus, lemon-lime soda); Vermouth & Tonic (sweet vermouth, citrus, tonic;) Limoncello Spritz (limoncello, citrus, tonic); Pick Me Up (coffee liqueur, citrus, tonic); and Sangria Rosado (white wine, gin, wild berry, Triple Sec, lemon-lime soda).

In the pica-pica menu are takes on classic bar chow from Spanish tapas like Nacho Ibericos, Beef Salpicao and Gambas Orly to familiar Onion Rings, Cheesy Truffle Potatoes and Chicken Fingers.

NEW DISHES AT BUFFALO WILD WINGS

Handout

Wings and sports bar Buffalo Wild Wings scores a touchdown with its new dishes and sharing platters.

Munch on Salt & Pepper Shrimp Tostaditas Pork, Loaded Chicken Tater Tots, Original Nachos, Chipotle BBQ, Chicken Spring Rolls, Salted Potato Chips, Cantaloupe Chicken Salad, Taco Fiestada Pizza, Chicken Thai Sliders, Fish & Chips, Crispy Pork Belly with Hoisin, Crispy Tacos and Sticky Chili Chicken, while watching your favorite sports in HD with their new Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Wild Berry, and Black Cherry Mojitos.

Buffalo Wild Wings can be found at Glorietta, Uptown Mall, S’Maison, Estancia, and Vista Mall Sta. Rosa.

SUSHI BAKE ANGEL'S PIZZA

Handout

Want sushi? Or pizza? Why not have both with Angel’s Pizza’s Creamy Spinach Sushi Bake Pizza.

It may seem unusual, but it works with the pizza crust as the carbs instead of rice. Angel’s Pizza takes their Creamy Spinach Pizza as a bed for shredded crab sticks, nori, and parsley with the heat from the sriracha mayo nicely balancing out the creamy richness of the cheese.

The Creamy Spinach Sushi Bake Pizza can be ordered as an original hand-tossed or thin crust pizza. It will be available in all Angel’s Pizza sizes: Medium (9 inch-pizza good for 2), Family (12-inch pizza good for 3 to 4), and Big Family (14-inch pizza good for 5 to 7). It is currently priced at PHP 370 in medium size, PHP 515 in Family Size, and PHP 655 in Big Family size.

Now available at Angel’s Pizza branches or for delivery with the Angel’s Pizza App.

TOKYO CHEESE MILK CHEESE RARE CHEESE PUFF

Handout

Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory recently introduced its new soft choux pastry filled with nama cream and the refreshing brightness of cream cheese topped with a parmesan crust.

Now available at P110/pc or P690/ box at all their branches or for delivery at www.tmcf.ph.

MACAO IMPERIAL TEA MARKS 6TH YEAR

Handout

Macao Imperial Tea treats milk tea fans as it celebrates its 6th anniversary.

Line up at Macao Imperial Tea branches on June 12. At 3 p.m., a purchase of a major-sized Black Pearl Milk Tea gets upgraded to a 2.5-l Black Pearl Milk Tea with a free limited edition 6th anniversary giant tumbler. LImited to one per person until supplies last.

COLD STORAGE SEAFOOD BANAWE REOPENS

Handout

Frozen food pioneer Cold Storage Seafood reopens its flagship branch in Banawe, Quezon City sporting the improvements made at the Greenhills branch.

The decision to relaunch the Banawe branch follows the successful revamp of the San Juan branch in November 2022. Recognizing the importance of continuous improvement, Cold Storage Seafood enhances the store that started its story.

The Banawe branch, known for its distinctive identity and specialty seafood offerings, has always held a special place in the hearts of both the company and its customers. Back in the day, the selection of seafood in the Philippines was limited. The only way to enjoy premium seafood items like sea bass, gindara, halibut, or scallops were to go abroad or pay exorbitant amounts in fine dining restaurants. Cold Storage, through its first branch in Banawe, gave more Filipinos access to premium quality seafood at a friendlier price range.

Through this store relaunch, Cold Storage Seafood aims to provide an even better selection of products and improved customization, taking inspiration from the successful approach implemented in the San Juan branch.

Cold Storage Seafoods Banawe can be found at 764 Banawe St., Quezon City and is open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every day.