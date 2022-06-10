A Viber user plays Whack A Mole on the mgames chatbot. Handout

MANILA -- Rakuten Viber has partnered with esports company Mineski Global to introduce easy-to-play games on its messaging app.

Starting this month, Viber users from the Asia Pacific region can play up to 70 hypercasual games through the mgames chatbot, a platform created by Mineski Global.

The games, which range from puzzles and word games to races and screen tappers, allow users to compete for rewards and play with their Viber network.

Rakuten Viber senior director David Tse said they hope to give users "another way of interaction and communication" through their new offerings.

"We are not just launching games in Viber, we are building a community of hypercasual gamers," he said.

Mineski Global chief executive officer Ronald Robins, for his part, pointed out the social aspect of gaming, saying it "creates one of the strongest reward loops that incentivize consumer behavior."

"For instance, mgames on Viber has private lobbies so users can host friendly competitions with their family and friends. This and other features are novelties that will make your messaging app experience more dynamic," he said.

Some of the games unveiled during the recent launch of the mgames chatbot include Tako Block, a block-stacking game; Whack A Mole, where players get to relive their amusement park experience; and Furious Speed, a car-chasing game.