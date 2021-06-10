Shopping shorts: Pride-themed items, mattress sale, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

ADIDAS DEBUTS 2021 PRIDE COLLECTION

Handout

Adidas has released a 2021 Pride collection alongside a global campaign spotlighting influential members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

With pieces spanning style and performance wear, the collection has a "Do It Yourself" visual aesthetic born from LGBTQ+ communities who had sought to create their own spaces for self-expression.

This "DIY" aesthetic inspired the fluid geometries as well as the expressive and layered graphics seen throughout the collection, which includes special Pride colorways of classic Adidas silhouettes like Nizza, Forum, UltraBoost 5.0 DNA, and AdiZero Pro V1, as well as a colorful lineup of bucket hats, jumpsuits, sports bras, shorts, and jerseys.

More details are available on the Adidas website.

CHATGENIE PARTNERS WITH GCASH

ChatGenie.PH, an end-to-end online store platform within Facebook Messenger, is now available to GLife merchants through a partnership with GCash.

Merchants within GLife can now use ChatGenie, allowing them to collect online orders and pay via GCash.



GLife is an app feature that houses mini programs from multiple brands inside a customer's GCash dashboard, and lets them complete transactions and payments within the platform.

More details about the partnership are available on ChatGenie's website and Facebook page.

CONVERSE PH OPENS NEW CONCEPT STORE

Handout

Converse Philippines recently opened a new concept store at Power Plant Mall in Makati City.

Visitors can look forward to the best of the brand's offerings across footwear, apparel, accessories and genders, which includes Chuck iterations like the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star, Chuck 70s, Runstar Hike, CX, and special energy collections.

Meanwhile, hundreds of products are also available online through the Converse Flagship Store on Lazada.

GRABPAY IS MAYANI'S PARTNER FOR NATIONAL FOOD FAIR

GrabPay has been named the exclusive payment partner of farm-to-table e-commerce platform Mayani for the Hybrid National Food Fair.

Consumers can use GrabPay to purchase a wide range of products from Mayani, such as fresh fruit and vegetables; frozen fish and meat; coffee beans; and local gourmet goods.

The National Food Fair runs online from June to September, with a physical event set to take place in the final month.

Mayani's June run is from June 9 to 16.

HADA LABO LAUNCHES PREMIUM WHITENING RANGE IN PH

Handout

Japanese brand Hada Labo recently launched its whitening range in the Philippines, which features three types of hyaluronic acid, arbutin, vitamin C and E, and phosphate.

There is also Tranexamic acid, which Hada Labo said will address skin discoloration problems like melasma, hyperpigmentation, acne scarring, and redness.

Customers can start with the Arbutin Whitening Face Wash, followed by the Premium Whitening Lotion, and finish with the Premium Whitening Cream.

Also available is the Premium Whitening Trial set which includes all three products of the line.

Hada Labo products are available in Watsons retail stores nationwide and online shopping sites such as Watsons.com.ph, Lazada, and Shopee.

H&M LAUNCHES 'BEYOND THE RAINBOW' CAMPAIGN

Handout

H&M recently launched its "Beyond the Rainbow" in support of the LGBTQIA+ community and Pride.

Customers and fans can access the stories in the campaign by scanning any rainbow flag, add Instagram filters, and share their own Pride stories, in social media, through the brand's web app, or H&M's Beyond the Rainbow website.

LENOVO HAS NEW IDEAPAD NOTEBOOKS

Handout

Lenovo recently launched its newest IdeaPad notebooks.

Encased in a compact frame, the new IdeaPad Slim 3i and IdeaPad Slim 5i Pro are powered by the latest processors and better memory and storage configurations.

The two devices are also part of the 2021 Lenovo Summer Sale, which runs until June 30. For more details, visit Lenovo Philippines' website and social media pages.

PERSONAL COLLECTION TO USE BIODEGRADABLE PACKAGING

Personal Collection Direct Selling Inc. has rolled out its "A Green Life is A Great Life" movement, and has promised to use 100% biodegradable containers for its products.

More initiatives will be launched in the coming months as Personal Collection explores the use of organic, all-natural ingredients in its product lines.

Personal Collection said it is set to release its new biodegradable package design this month.

ROBINSONS' 'BOTTLE TO PLANTS' PROGRAM

Robinsons Malls is bringing back "Bottle to Plants," a barter program where shoppers can bring their clean and dry plastic bottles (minimum of 3 pieces of 1.5L and 1 piece of 5L) in exchange for organic compost or loam soil.

Shoppers, too, can bring home free seeds and seedlings in partnership with the Bureau of Plant Industry.

Customers can check out the event at Robinsons Place Las Piñas on June 11, Robinsons Metro East on June 17, Forum Robinsons on June 18, Robinsons Place Antipolo on June 24, and Robinsons Galleria South on June 25.

More details are available on Robinsons' website and social media pages.

SEALY HOLDS 5TH ANNIVERSARY PROMO

Handout

In celebration of its fifth anniversary, Sealy is offering up to 25% off on select bed sets from June 11 to 20.

Among the items offered is the exclusive 5th anniversary 5-star hotel mattress. It comes with a medium firm feel, hitting a sweet spot between the firmer Cushion Firm option and the softer Luxury Plush option used in many international hotels.

This anniversary item will be available in Queen (152x198 cm) and King US (193x203 cm) sizes.

All of Sealy's mattresses are made with the PostureTech Coil System, a patented spring technology which was developed alongside orthopedic surgeons to provide targeted support.

The brand has over 12 variants of orthopedic mattresses and bed sets, including the Philippines' first and only spring adjustable bed system.

More details are available at Sealy's website and branches.

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA'S 'DISCOVER THE OUTDOORS' FAIR

Handout

Shangri-La Plaza is helping mall guests and their families prepare for some outdoor adventure with "Discover the Outdoors" happening until June 13 at the Grand Atrium.

The fair promotes camping fun by introducing outdoor gear and activities to try, while showing mall guests the local destinations they can visit after months of staying put.

"Discover the Outdoors" will be organized like a campsite featuring the latest tent models, camping equipment, and outdoor wear as brands like Columbia, The North Face, Quiksilver, The Travel Club, and True Value.

Fair visitors can also get the chance to win American Tourister luggage by checking-in at the event using the QR code at the trailblazer.

SM SUPERMALLS BRINGS BACK FARMERS' PRODUCE

Farmers’ Produce, SM Supermalls' organic market caravan, is back at The Podium and SM Aura Premier this month of June and July to offer fresh produce and a farm-to-table experience for mallgoers.

A joint project of SM Supermalls, the Department of Agriculture, and Resto PH, an association of restaurants in the Philippines, Farmers' Produce features fresh and affordable fruits, vegetables, and various food products such as rice and honey from local farmers, as well as takeout meals from OK Café, Gourmet Café, Moloko Handcrafted Cookies, Vikings, Pizza Express, Scouts Honor, and Oh My Greek, to name a few.

Farmers’ Produce will be at The Podium on the following dates: June 10-12, July 1-3, and July 8-10.

The caravan will also head to SM Aura Premier on June 18-20, June 25-27, July 16-18, and July 23-25.

More details are available on the website and social media pages of SM Supermalls.

'SWAP AND SAVE' BY GLOBE

Globe At Home rewards its customers who swap their existing devices in exchange for new WiFi units with its "Swap and Save" campaign, which coincides with World Environment Day and the Philippine Environment Month.

Customers will receive a P500 discount for Globe MyFi LTE-Advanced and Home Prepaid WiFi LTE-Advanced devices when they drop off their existing prepaid Globe MyFi, WiFi stick, or Home Prepaid WiFi at any of the 48 participating Globe Stores on or before August 21 this year.

Globe Stores teams will assist customers in completing an online monitoring form before devices are dropped off in the designated in-store e-waste bins. Collected e-waste is then delivered on a monthly basis to its DENR-accredited recycling partners, TES-AMM Philippines in Pasig and Maritrans Recycler, Inc. in Cebu, for proper e-waste processing.

Non-working and end-of-life modems and other electronic or battery-operated devices including mobile phones, chargers, laptops, desktops, and other home appliances are considered e-waste. According to the Global E-waste Monitor 2020 report, these need to be disposed of properly as they contain toxic and hazardous materials that contaminate the soil and groundwater.

More details are available n Globe's website.

UNILEVER, SHOPEE PARTNER FOR 'LINIS PILIPINAS' CAMPAIGN

Unilever, the maker of brands like Breeze, Domex, and Surf, has partnered with Shopee and the Haribon Foundation for the "Linis Pilipinas" campaign.

During the Super Brand Day on Shopee from June 10 to 12, shoppers can get vouchers of up to 15% off and free shipping on their favorite Unilever products. Surf, Breeze, and Domex bottles are now made with 100% recycled plastic.

A portion of the proceeds during the Super Brand Day Sale will go to Haribon Foundation, furthering Unilever's starting point of planting 1,250 trees.

More details are available on Shopee.

UNIQLO TO REOPEN EVIA STORE

Handout

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo is ready to welcome back its customers in the south with the reopening of its store at Evia Lifestyle Center on June 18.

The new and improved store will increase its selling space from 600 square meters to 1,878 square meters. It is located at the ground level of the Evia Lifestyle Center, along Daang Hari Road in Las Pinas, Metro Manila.

Customers can enjoy special offers during the opening week. More details are available on Uniqlo's social media pages.