Iloilo beauty wins Miss Trans Global PH

MANILA -- After Rabiya Mateo's win in Miss Universe Philippines last year, Iloilo once again dominated the local pageant scene.

Albiean Revalde of Iloilo City was named Miss Trans Global Philippines 2021 in a virtual pageant hosted by internet stars Macoy Dubs and KaladKaren over the weekend.

The 19-year-old bested 24 candidates from different parts of the country.

She will receive a sash, a crown, and a P30,000 cash prize.

With her win, Revalde is set to represent the Philippines in Miss Trans Global.

She succeeds Mela Habijan, who won the international pageant last year.

Centered on advocacy, the virtual Miss Trans Global Philippines competition featured inspiring messages from Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and trans icon Geena Rocero, among others.

Miss World 2013 Megan Young and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa also joined LGBTQ+ advocates in the pageant's panel of judges.

