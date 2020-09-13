Filipina Mela Franco Habijan named Miss Trans Global 2020

LOOK: Filipina transgender woman Mela Franco Habijan wins international pageant as first ever Miss Trans Global 2020.



MANILA - Mela Franco Habijan was named Miss Trans Global 2020 during a virtual coronation ceremony held Saturday night.

Habijan confirmed the wonderful news through a Facebook post.

She wrote, unedited: “Pilipinassss, we won! We wonnnnnnn!!! We are the first-ever Miss Trans Globalllll! Lorddddd!!! Maraming, maraming salamat pooooo!!!”

While she had a not so typical crowning moment, Habijan said she is extremely happy “to be holding the hands of the best people in my life” when it happened.

According to its official website, Miss Trans Global “is an international online pageant for trans & gender nonconforming people from all backgrounds to raise awareness on transgender and LGB issues around the world.”

The website added that the winner of Miss Trans Global will be the community’s spokesperson and will work digitally to influence positive changes internationally.

“They will work closely with activist organizations such as TransValid, TransBeauty Magazine and many more to raise money, educate and inspire transgender people globally,” it said.

Before joining Miss Trans Global, Habijan was a writer in ABS-CBN, an actress, performer, entrepreneur, and an LGBTQ advocate.