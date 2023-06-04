Malabon City celebrates diversity with its first-ever Pride Festival

Malabon City celebrates diversity with its first-ever Pride parade. Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Malabon City is one of the hidden gems in Metro Manila, home to a rich culture and famous for its delectable pancit.

Nonetheless, the city attracted attention for a different reason on June 4, when it held its first-ever Pride Festival.

The highlight of the event was the Bulaklakan ng Malabon grand parade which featured members of the LGBTQ+ community in lavish gowns and intricate headpieces.

The parade was organized by the city's gay association of resident matriarchs, hair stylists and fashion designers.

The spectacular celebration reflected the strength of LGBTQ+ community and the city's commitment to inclusion.

Mayor Jeannie Sandoval expressed her support for the event and reiterated her administration's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the city.

The Grand Sagalahan celebration reflects the strength of the LGBT community and Mayor Jeannie’s commitment to inclusion.

"Gusto ko to be known to have a participative governance at the same time inclusive governance. Gusto kong maipahiwatig namin na lahat ng taga Malabon ay equal. Lahat may karapatan. We enjoy all services as anyone. Walang kasarian, walang kulay. Walang politika," she said.

Sen. Imee Marcos also attended Malabon’s Pride Festival and reaffirms her support to the LBGTQ+ community.

The festival continued with an awards night held at the Malabon Sports Complex. The night was a tribute to the beauty, talent, and creativity of the LGBTQ+ community.

However, despite the successful celebration, some members of the LGBTQ+ community, feel that there is still so much work to be done in terms of acceptance and equality.

Jen Cordero, a first-time participant, believes there's still a long way to go, especially in passing the proposed SOGIE bill.

"As of now hindi pa rin po pasado ang SOGIE bill so kulang na kulang pa rin po...Sa ganitong kompetisyon magkaroon po tayo ng pagtanggap at equality sa lahat," Cordero said.

Mhel Caino, who is transgender, shares the same sentiments and thinks more work needs to be done for complete acceptance.

"Feeling ko nandoon na po tayo kaya ilaban pa po natin," Caino said.

Still, events like Malabon Pride Festival give members of the LGBTQ+ community hope that they can break through the barriers of discrimination and prejudice, one step at a time.

Stacey Imperial, a young member of the LGBTQ+ community, shared some observations that schools, for example, still have strict hair policies and uniforms that do not cater to the LGBTQ+ community's preferences, highlighting the need for inclusivity in all aspects of society.

"Nandito po ako para makita ng lahat na kami pong part ng lgbt community is may taglay na ganda at talento...I will use my voice to influence para marinig po kami. Mas marinig pa," Imperial said.



RELATED VIDEO