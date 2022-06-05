Karen Davila gets Gold Play Button from YouTube

Kapamilya broadcast journalist Karen Davila marked another milestone as a content creator as she received a Gold Play Button from YouTube.

In an Instagram post, Davila showed herself unboxing the plaque.

The Gold Play Button award is given to YouTube accounts with 1,000,000 subscribers on the video-sharing platform.

"THAAAANK YOU GUYS! What a surprise to cap the week!!! Our @youtube GOLDEN PLAY BUTTON!" Davila wrote in her post.

Davila thanked the members of her team and her subscribers for their continued support of her other endeavors beyond broadcast journalism.

"I am so grateful for this and I do not take it for granted! Salamat to our YT family, friends, and viewers. Thank you for appreciating & loving our inspiring content!" the journalist said.

"Thank you, Lord, for your guidance! Thanks to Mike & Karen for this surprise and hugs to our @movemindsetinc team," she added.

Davila released her first vlog on May 1, 2021, Labor Day, and has featured the homes of various celebrities and politicians.