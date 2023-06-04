Hours-long lines hound CONQuest 2023; organizers apologize

The CONQuest 2023 crowd waiting to get in since around 10 AM, with the lines spanning until Ocean Drive adjacent to SMX, where major events of the event are scheduled. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Long lines which spanned for hours hounded the three-day CONQuest 2023 festival held in SMX Convention Center, with attendees complaining over the alleged oversight in ticket selling that drove the venue into full capacity.

Lines swelled up in the SMX Convention Center, with the end of the queue spilling over to Ocean Drive.

While the lines in Day 1 held last June 2 were smooth, the complaints started from Saturday morning as attendees for that day lined up for as early as 8 am.

Organizers later apologized for the inconvenient queues, vowing to compensate through refunds.

Lines as of 3 PM this Sunday have swelled up to Ocean Drive around the convention center.

Several con-goers told ABS-CBN News that the lines were so long that they had to give up their spaces and return when the queue freed up a bit. Several netizens also decided to head home after trying their luck to enter the venue, as they had to enter the venue all lined up.

They later on complained that they also had to line up when they entered the venue.

“Kanina eleven or 10 napakahaba ng pila and hindi gumagalaw ‘yong pila like 12 or 1 PM. So lumibot na po muna kami,” cosplayer Mian, all dolled up as “Ms. Hina” or Gorou of Genshin impact, told ABS-CBN.

“Sa time talaga and sched sobrang hassle.”

A cosplayer who preferred to be identified as “Takashi” called the event “sh*tty.”

Christina described the line as the worst in her six years of cosplaying.

“Never po nangyari sa akin ‘to [before.]” she lamented.

AcadArena co-founder and CONQuest head organizer Justin Banusing apologized for the event gaffes, noting that the team “overpromised,” as it listed an all-star lineup of gaming talents, content creators and events.

“I know you’ve been looking forward to this event all-year and it sucked that not everyone who wanted to experience CQ was able to do so. Worse is that I hyped it up a LOT – and hype means nothing when you cannot enjoy it,” Banusing said.

Banusing added that the team will make for for it by issuing refunds for those who failed to enter the venue due to overcrowding.

“For those that decided to not show up today (and yesterday) or have not claimed their wristband, we will automatically send refund instructions to you within the week via HelixPay,” Banusing said.

“Refund details will be available shortly in the official CQ channels.”

Most of the events were held in the SMX Convention Center, with the panels held at Conrad Hotel, MOA Atrium and National University - MOA campus.