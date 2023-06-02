Courtesy: Screenshot by Nickelodeon, and photo by Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- A cosplayer went the extra mile selling vegetables produced by local farmers during CONQuest 2023.

Carrying a wooden cart full of vegetables dressed as Cabbage Merchant of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," Franchesco of Urban Farmers PH went around one of the largest gaming and lifestyle conventions in the Philippines selling his wares to cosplayers, for the benefit of local farmers.

"We knew that we needed to have something plant-related. So what’s a good plant-related gimmick that’s not super, goes with the theme but it’s not 'yung sobrang forced? So what we’re going to do is just a very on-the-nose thing," Franchesco, a self-confessed fan of the series, told ABS-CBN News.

"I’m actually selling cabbages. People think it’s a joke. When people don’t think he’s selling cabbages, he actually is. And then that captures the attention. It’s funny."

The Cabbage Merchant has been a staple character in the series, with his goods continually getting destroyed by any force majeure circumstances he ends up in.

Franchesco, who has been going around cities and urban communities to help augment their cause, added that the cabbages sold out, halfway into the convention kick-off day, as his impression of the Cabbage Merchant sold people into buying the goods.

But they plan to replenish the supply in the coming days, as Urban Farmers PH mounts one of the convention's advocacy booths during the three-day convention, which will last until June 4.

"[This means] you’re going to help the farmer with his sales today," he said.