Erwan Heussaff wins at James Beard Media Awards

Restaurateur and content creator Erwan Heussaff. Instagram: @erwan

MANILA — Erwan Heussaff was recognized Sunday as a media leader in the food industry by the James Beard Media Awards, his latest accomplishment as a restaurateur and a Filipino content creator.

The FEATR Media founder won the Social Media Account category of the award-giving body, which has been dubbed by many as the Oscars of the culinary world.

Heussaff’s fellow nominees in the category, which “recognizes excellence in a single food-related post, or compilation of up to three posts,” were Andrew Huang, Ewa Huang, and Jeromy Ko of Nom Life, and Kalamatas Kitchen.

“I’m still shaking. We made it!” Heussaff wrote, with Philippine flag emojis, in an Instagram post showing him wearing his James Beard medal.

Among those who congratulated him in the comments was his wife, screen superstar Anne Curtis, who said, “Dahlia and I are so proud of you mon amour,” referring to their daughter.

Heussaff was among those honored at the Media Awards ceremony of James Beard Foundation on Sunday (Manila time).

A separate awards ceremony for the restaurant and chef categories will be held on June 5, where three Filipino culinary experts are up for medals.

Filipino-American chef Aaron Verzosa is nominated as Best Chef in the Northwest and Pacific. His restaurant in Seattle, Archipelago, is known for serving creative Filipino-influenced cuisine.

Also raising the Philippine flag are California-based chefs Vince Bugtong of ABACÁ and Margarita Manzke from République, who are both contenders for the title of Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards recognize leaders in the food industry. Awards programs include Book, Broadcast Media, Journalism, Leadership, and Restaurant and Chef.

