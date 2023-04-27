Erwan Heussaff is nominated in the Social Media Account category in this year's the James Beard Awards. Instagram/Erwan Heussaff



MANILA -- Four Filipinos have been nominated for the 2023 James Beard Awards, which has been dubbed by many as the Oscars of the culinary world.

The Instagram page of Filipino-French content creator Erwan Heussaff is included in this year's James Beard Media Awards under the Social Media Account category, which "recognizes excellence in a single food-related post, or compilation of up to three posts."

For the award, Heussaff is competing against Andrew Huang, Ewa Huang, and Jeromy Ko of Nom Life, and Kalamatas Kitchen.

On the other hand, Filipino-American chef Aaron Verzosa has been nominated as Best Chef in the Northwest and Pacific. His restaurant in Seattle, Archipelago, is known for serving creative Filipino-influenced cuisine.

Also raising the Philippine flag are California-based chefs Vince Bugtong of ABACÁ and Margarita Manzke from République, who are both contenders for the title of Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards recognize leaders in the food industry. Awards programs include Book, Broadcast Media, Journalism, Leadership, and Restaurant and Chef.