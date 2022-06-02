Raymond Gutierrez reveals he's in a relationship

Raymond Gutierrez has revealed that he’s currently in a relationship.

Gutierrez made the admission on Wil Dasovich’s podcast Superhuman which was posted on Spotify on Wednesday.

The topic came up when Dasovich asked Gutierrez about his experience moving to Los Angeles, teasing that something must be keeping him in the US for him to stay there for over a year now.

“Initially, I just want to be here for the summer to have fun, get away from it all. You know we had one of the longest lockdowns in the world. So, I had the opportunity to leave. I’m single and by myself in my condo so I’m like, let’s go to LA,” Gutierrez narrated.

“So I am very grateful that I have that option because not many people do. When I landed here, I was like oh my gosh, I am so thankful that I am here. I called my friends right away. I am just very happy. I kinda just took my time, getting to be in the city again, seeing my friends, also the house chores take up a lot of time. I am taking care of myself on a daily basis. I do not have anyone but me so it’s kind of challenging but at the same time I like it because I feel like there’s growth,” he added.

When asked if he has found a love interest in Los Angeles, Gutierrez said: “I think the first few months it was kind of like, ‘Let’s have fun, let’s see where this goes.’ But in January, I did meet someone.”

He then added that he and his boyfriend are “taking it a bit more seriously and yeah, we are in a relationship.”

Seeing that Dasovich was surprised that he just admitted his relationship, Gutierrez said: “There’s nothing to hide. What is there to hide? If the pandemic taught us one thing, it’s to live your life now.”

Gutierrez, however, said he has not posted anything about his partner yet on social media.

“He’s not [in the public eye]. I respect that about him. I actually like that he doesn’t like the attention. He barely posts. I actually encourage him to post on his private social media. Yeah so I like that he’s private,” he said.